May 10 Telephone company Windstream Corp
posted lower-than-expected quarterly results, hurt by a fall in
revenue from its consumer and wholesale segments.
Shares of the company fell 16 percent to a two-year low of
$9.42 in morning trading on the Nasdaq.
First-quarter net income rose to $64.6 million, or 11 cents
per share, from $29.4 million, or 6 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 13 cents per share.
Revenue jumped 51 percent to $1.55 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 14 cents per
share on revenue of $1.56 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Wholesale revenue was down 6.3 percent as the company
suspended and modified certain products that were a part of the
PAETEC portfolio.
Little Rock, Arkansas-based Windstream, which acquired
PAETEC in 2011, said it found some of the products unviable and
was seeing an increase in the number of carrier disputes
involving some of them.