May 10 Telephone company Windstream Corp posted lower-than-expected quarterly results, hurt by a fall in revenue from its consumer and wholesale segments.

Shares of the company fell 16 percent to a two-year low of $9.42 in morning trading on the Nasdaq.

First-quarter net income rose to $64.6 million, or 11 cents per share, from $29.4 million, or 6 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 13 cents per share.

Revenue jumped 51 percent to $1.55 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 14 cents per share on revenue of $1.56 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Wholesale revenue was down 6.3 percent as the company suspended and modified certain products that were a part of the PAETEC portfolio.

Little Rock, Arkansas-based Windstream, which acquired PAETEC in 2011, said it found some of the products unviable and was seeing an increase in the number of carrier disputes involving some of them.