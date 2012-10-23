By Leslie Gevirtz
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 23 The global auction market for
fine wines, which saw more than $500 million in sales in 2011,
is expected to shrink to about $400 million this year as
supplies and credit tighten and bidders back away from Bordeaux,
experts said on Tuesday.
"Bordeaux accounts for 50 percent of the (auction) market,
Burgundy 35 percent, which means that Italians, Californians,
cults make up the rest," John Kapon, auctioneer for Acker
Merrall & Condit, explained.
"Now, Bordeaux is down 30 percent (in price), in some cases
50 percent - the Lafite bubble has burst," he added.
Chateau Lafite-Rothschild, one of the five Premiere Cru
Bordeaux, has seen its 12-bottle cases of 1982 that regularly
sold at auction for $60,000 and even $80,000 as recently as two
years ago, drop to $40,000 or less.
The Wine Spectator Magazine Auction Index, which tracks fine
wine auctions in the United States, fell nearly 3 percent in the
third quarter. The average price per lot in the quarter was
$2,300 compared to $3,616 for the same period a year earlier.
Jamie Ritchie of Sotheby's believes prices will flatten out
before resuming a slow but steady rise.
"Not only do you have to sell more to maintain the same
sales levels, there is also less wine coming onto the market,"
he explained.
Charles Curtis of Christie's was more optimistic. He said
significant price gains for top Burgundy have erased some of the
losses in Bordeaux and other categories, particularly wines from
Italy and the Rhone, are also showing more strength.
Ritchie agreed the top Burgundies are very strong,
particularly Domaine de la Romanee-Conti, but said supply is the
problem.
"There is simply not enough supply. They don't produce
enough to make up for any shortfall from Bordeaux sales in real
dollar terms," he said, adding he had seen prices rise for some
cult wines from California, as well as for some top Italians.
For Kapon diversity seemed to be the buzz word as Asian
collectors branched out from Bordeaux and Burgundy.
His last sale in Hong Kong netted nearly $8 million, and
included a prominent Champagne collection, as well as wines from
the Rhone, California and Italy.
"As collectors become more sophisticated, they also become
more adventurous and want to try new things and that's what will
keep the market vibrant," Kapon explained.
(Editing by Patricia Reaney and James Dalgleish)