Dec 25 Wine sales at auction houses were flat to
lower in 2012, with lower prices for the top Bordeaux weighing
on results.
Values for Burgundies, which have long been in short supply
and as a result command high prices, vaulted to new peaks. But,
even so, the Burgundies could not make up for the Bordeaux
disappointments.
Several major auction houses have released their final sales
totals for the year, and only Christie's seemed to have been
able to hold its ground. It said this week it expected to report
its global wine sales were more than $90 million, the same level
as in 2011.
Sotheby's said its total global wine sales were
$64.5 million in 2012, down from the $85.5 million it reported
last year. Acker Merrall & Condit said its total wine sales were
$83.3 million. That was down from the $110 million it reported
in 2011.
Bordeaux prices headed lower all through the year. The top
Premier Crus - Chateaux Lafite Rothschild, Margaux, Latour,
Haut-Brion and Mouton Rothschild - were all down, in some cases
as much as 40 percent from the previous highs.
At Spectrum Wines' Hong Kong auction two weeks ago, cases of
1982 Chateau Lafite went for between $33,860 and $38,115, all
below their pre-sale estimate of $40,000. A year ago, such cases
of Lafite were selling for about $45,000.
The lots of '82 Margaux at Spectrum's auction sold for
between $6,655 and $7,865 a case, missing their presale
estimates of $8,000 to $9,000. Prices for the '82 Latour held up
a bit better. One 12-bottle case went for $15,730, still below
its estimate of $16,000; the other case went for the same price,
above its presale estimate of $11,000.
Spectrum wine specialist Dan Rhodes blamed part of the slide
in Bordeaux prices on the glut of inventory - there is quite a
lot of Bordeaux in Asia - as well as the producers themselves,
who have priced their current releases at historic highs that he
said "leave little room for appreciation..."
Prices for Burgundies, especially from Domaine de la
Romanee-Conti, accelerated aggressively through the year. At
Spectrum Wines' summer auction in June, a case of 1990 Domaine
de la Romanee-Conti La Tache sold for $53,775. By December, a
case of the same wine sold for $67,375 at Sotheby's, a 26
percent price increase.
"Burgundy continues to be of great interest, albeit at the
very high end, and high-end wines from the Rhône Valley and
Italy would appear to be next on the Asian radar screen," Rhodes
said.
The auction season for 2013 starts at the end of January
with Acker Merrall & Condit's sale in Hong Kong, followed
closely by Sotheby's in London.