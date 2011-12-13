MILAN Dec 13 Nowadays when people spend
more and more time exploring the depths of cyber space or just
watching TV, every effort counts to bring them back to the
traditional pleasure of reading.
A leading Italian book store chain Feltrinelli and
wine-makers Santa Margherita from northern Italy decided six
years ago to join forces to promote reading in their own way.
They set up a short story contest for amateur writers on a
subject related to wine, where the three winners have their
works published on the back of wine bottles.
"We asked ourselves: why not try to marry the art of
wine-making with the art of literature? ... That's how this
contest was born," Santa Margherita's Chief Executive Ettore
Nicoletto told Reuters at a recent prize award for the contest.
This year, the winners will see their short stories
published in the form of tiny booklets attached to the back of
Santa Margherita's 700,000 bestselling bottles which are about
to go on sale in Italy, Nicoletto said.
"People read very little in Italy ... If we manage to
stimulate reading with this contest, with these easy but very
moving short stories, we can be satisfied because we helped to
promote reading among common people who buy bottles of wine for
their dinner," he said.
Just under 47 percent of Italians read at least one book not
related to their work or studies in a year, according to a
survey conducted by Italy's statistics agency ISTAT in 2010.
Even if the figure is up from some 45 percent in 2009, it
still means that more than half of Italians do not manage to
read even one book a year which is not imposed by their work or
study duties.
One Italian family out of 10 does not have a single book at
home, the survey showed.
ISTAT did not provide comparisons with other countries, but
Feltrinelli's spokesman Paolo Soraci told Reuters that Italians
read less than other Europeans.
"When these bottles hit supermarket shelves, they will reach
a public who perhaps is not that used to going to book stores,
not that used to reading," Soraci said.
The contest's popularity has grown over the years with about
800-1,000 short stories written in Italian sent to a special
dedicated website a year, Nicoletto said.
Organisers are now thinking about extending the contest
beyond Italy and launching it on Santa Margherita's key markets
in Europe, the United States and Canada, Nicoletto said.
(Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova, editing by Paul Casciato)