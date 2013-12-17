By Leslie Gevirtz
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 17 After years of resorting to
less costly sparkling beverages, many wine experts said they
will be popping champagne corks this New Year's Eve, which could
be an indication of better economic times ahead.
A 2012 study by Karl Storchmann, an economics professor at
New York University and managing editor of the Journal of Wine
Economics, showed sales of French champagne are a fairly
accurate indicator of Americans' future income.
"If you consider (sales of) champagne to be an economic
indicator as some do, it ... has been growing significantly up
since the 2008 recession, and we expect that growth to continue
in 2013," said Sam Heitner, director of the trade association
Champagne Bureau USA.
Lee Sanning, an economics professor at Whitman College and,
like Storchmann, a member of the American Association of Wine
Economists, agrees.
"Sales of luxury goods, including that of champagne, make
good leading indicators," he said.
Richard Juhlin, whose book "A Scent of Champagne" boasts
tasting notes and ratings for 8,000 champagnes, will be swilling
some of the world's top of the line bottles this holiday season.
"We will have a five-course champagne dinner," Juhlin said.
While his choices have not been set in stone, Juhlin said he
plans to serve Taittinger Comtes de Champagne 2005, which sells
for about $350 a bottle, as an aperitif, followed by a similarly
priced 1988 Dom Ruinart to accompany the caviar.
He selected Perrier-Jouet 1996 Belle Epoque, at $150 a
bottle, to serve with the turbot, a more expensive 1995
Bollinger ($225) for the partridge course and to accompany the
cheese, a 1962 Krug Collection, which retails for about $2,000.
Not all wine experts will be serving such expensive
vintages. Wine consultant and columnist Lisa Carley said her
choice of champagne for the holidays is the Charles de Monrency
Brut NV Reserve, priced about $30 a bottle.
"It's a lovely champagne that's elegant with aromas and
flavors of honey, botanicals, citrus fruit and a bit of
brioche," Carley explained.
For a special New Year's Eve wine she suggested Krug NV
Rose, which sells for about $300.
For wine lovers on a smaller budget experts suggest
sparkling wine to bring in 2014. Mike DeSimone and Jeff Jenssen,
co-authors of "Wines of the Southern Hemisphere," suggest a
Spanish sparkling wine.
"We always celebrate with cava and our favorite producer
right now is Pere Ventura, who only uses the traditional method
to make his cava," they said about the sparkling wine that sells
for about $17 a bottle.
John Kapon, president of wine retailer and auctioneer Acker
Merrall & Condit, recommends serving Fernanda Cappello Prosecco,
Extra Dry ($18), at big holiday parties.
(Reporting by Leslie Gevirtz; Editing by David Gregorio)