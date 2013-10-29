By Leslie Gevirtz
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 29 Wine clubs that advertise in
the Sunday Times of London, The New York Times and other
publications offer convenience and choice for consumers,
especially those who are pressed for time or who live far from
big cities.
But experts said the clubs may not be the right fit for
savvy buyers who can shop for wines at stores with large
selections and knowledgeable staff.
For newspapers and magazines, the clubs make "good sense,"
according to Mike Federle, chief operating officer of Forbes
magazine, which started a wine club this summer.
"It's basically a subscription, which is a business model we
know very well," he said in an interview.
But the publications don't select the wines or deal with
shipping, taxes and licenses. They have contracts with companies
that provide those services and others, to differentiate
themselves and the publications' customers.
"We source wine from around the world and around the
country. We take orders from customers and deliver wine to their
doors and will curate wine selections," said Kristen Decker of
Global Wine Co., which works with The New York Times, Food and
Wine magazine, and other publications.
Thomas Woolrych, U.S. wine director for Direct Wines Inc.,
which competes with Global Wine Co., said despite the benefits,
the clubs may not be the best choice for people knowledgeable
about wine.
The clubs are "not really for people who are wine savvy or
have so many wine shops and choices as someone on the (U.S.)
East Coast," he said. "But it can be intimidating for someone,
anywhere, to walk into shops that are walls of wines. And then
there is the convenience factor."
TASTING KIT
Convenience and value were reasons why Chandravir Ahuja, an
analyst for commodities broker Kolmar Americas, joined the U.S.
branch of UK-based wine club Laithwaites. He lives in
Connecticut, which until last year prohibited wine and liquor
sales on Sundays.
Ahuja said the convenience of having the wines shipped to
his home and a good deal were what attracted him.
"I signed on because of the good intro offer. (I) think it
was $99 for 15 bottles plus bonus airline miles," the
46-year-old said in an email.
Laithwaites, which also operates clubs in the Britain,
Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong, is part of Direct Wines
International. In addition to its own independent wine clubs, it
runs clubs for The Sunday Times of London and the Wall Street
Journal.
Ed Stillman, 36, who works in fundraising for nonprofits,
said the club he joined about a year ago, Lot 18's Tasting Room,
was worth it because it gave him a language for wine.
"They sent a tasting kit of wines and you fill out the
online evaluation. Turns out, they told me I like big whites and
small reds and when I tell that to a sommelier, or the clerk in
a store, they know what I like," said Stillman, who lives in New
York. "That works well for me."
Despite having four wine shops near his home in Brooklyn,
Stillman signed up for the club because "it was cheap."
Lot 18's Tasting Room promises that the more feedback a
customer provides on its tasting notes and cards in each
shipment, the more customized the selections will become.
Like the music website Pandora, which uses algorithms to
guide internet users to music they may prefer, the Tasting Room
uses a similar system to find out what their customers prefer.
There is also a website, wineclubreviews.net, that reviews
and ranks wine clubs. The site's founder, Jessyca Frederick,
said she worked at a wine club before she started blogging about
them. Eventually, the hobby became a business.
On the site, she cautions about joining wine clubs through
publications because they may be taking a percentage of sales in
exchange for offering the wine club to their loyal customers.
"This generally doesn't lead to good value for consumers or
any added value above and beyond what you can get by going to
the grocery store," according to the website.
(Reporting by Leslie Gevirtz; Editing by David Gregorio)