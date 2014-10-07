* Younger generation of wine experts treads new path
* Making organic wine, protecting land are paramount
* "Cliche of old, tubby sommelier is gone"
By Julien Pretot
PARIS, Oct 8 Not everything related to wine gets
better with age, as a young generation of French wine experts
can attest.
Take Benoit Perrot and brothers Matthieu and Antoine
Mondesert, all in their early thirties, who last November
founded Demain les Vins (Tomorrow's Wines).
Their business model combines selling with crowdfunding, an
approach which this year will benefit Antoine Sunier, a
34-year-old who took up winemaking in the Beaujolais region
after turning his back on telecoms.
A few hundred kilometers (miles) further south, Baptiste
Ross-Bonneau, 25, is Chef Sommelier at the Hotel de la Cite in
Carcassonne, responsible for the wine list of the
Michelin-starred restaurant.
"The cliche of the old, tubby sommelier is gone, there is a
new generation of motivated, enthusiastic young people who have
changed the image of our profession," said Ross-Bonneau, who was
born in the southern Cotes du Rhone region, raised in a family
of wine growers, and has developed a sharp knowledge of
Roussillon wines.
"I used to work at the vineyard with my aunt and my
grandfather, I used to help in the grape harvest," he said.
"Then, during my Spanish studies in Avignon and Perpignan, I
discovered the wines of Maury and Banyuls and met with
sommeliers who talked to me about their jobs. That made me want
to dig and find out what the secrets were behind the bottle
tags."
Finding a way to the wine trade was a rockier road for
Sunier.
"For 15 years I had been in the mobile phone business but in
2012 I got fed up," he said.
"I started a course in Dijon - I'm from the region. Then I
sold my house there and moved to the Beaujolais region where my
brother Julien is based. In the summer of 2013 I bought my first
plots."
ETHICAL OUTLOOK
According to Sunier, young winemakers are on the rise
because they care about the wine and the environment.
"I'm doing it all organic. We're not just selling tags," he
said. "Our generation pays attention to how the wine is made,
how the land is cultivated. We don't want to destroy the land
we're using."
Sunier, who is from Burgundy, moved to the Beaujolais region
because "in Burgundy it's almost impossible to buy plots. You
can do it in the Beaujolais, which is getting a bit of hype now
but is still affordable".
The 30-year-old Matthieu Mondesert, with Benoit Perrot the
face of Demain Les Vins, started with his brother, much like
Sunier, after leaving his job as a media salesman.
He also studied oenology (the science of winemaking) in
Dijon before founding Demain Les Vins (www.demainlesvins.com)
with Antoine and Perrot, who works at the Prince de Galles hotel
in Paris.
"I think there is an appetite for jobs that are also a
passion," Matthieu said.
Demain Les Vins does not just sell fine wine. It also
supports one young winemaker per year -- this year Antoine
Sunier -- by organising sponsored sales of rare wines from
prestigious wineries (La Vougeraie, Hubert Lignier), with the
benefits going to their protege.
Those wines, instead of being subjected to wine market
speculation, are sold to boost the profile of a young winemaker.
Sunier already knows he will sell his Regnie and Morgon
wines to Japan, the United States, Britain, Canada and the
Netherlands, while Demain Les Vins, which previously shipped to
France, now exports to 14 European countries.
But for all their enthusiasm, the young generation wine
mavens know there is still a long way to go.
"There is always come concern about the future," Sunier
said.
