By Leslie Gevirtz
| NEW YORK, Sept 9
NEW YORK, Sept 9 Long Island wineries are
smaller, younger and have less experience than their French
counterparts, but some local vintners think the Merlot wines
they produce compare favorably with those made in Bordeaux.
Many different types of grapes flourish in island vineyards
90 miles east of New York City and are used by the area's 56
wineries. But the one grape that is universally suited for all
of them is Merlot.
"Merlot is our signature grape," said Australia-born
winemaker Russell Hearn, of the Premium Wine Group's facility in
Cutchogue, on the North Fork of Long Island.
John Leo, of Long Island's Clovis Point vineyards, thinks
the island's best Merlots are as good as those from France.
"When we think of Bordeaux wines, we don't think of the
4,000 wineries that are just in Bordeaux. We think of the 10 or
20 or 30 names that polish their reputations," he said.
"If you taste our best 1 or 2 percent and you taste them
blind, I guarantee you'll have them in the same category as
classified Bordeaux."
The French have been making wine in Bordeaux since the
Romans invaded, while wine makers on Long Island didn't get into
the game until the 1970s.
On Bordeaux's right bank, on the east of the Gironde
Estuary, the vines planted on land ranging from well-drained
gravel and limestone to sandy soils are primarily Merlot.
Wines from Bordeaux's left bank, which include those from
Lafite Rothschild, Latour, Margaux, Haut-Brion and
Mouton-Rothschild, are more Cabernet Sauvignon.
Roman Roth, the winemaker for Wölffer Estates near the
eastern tip of the island, describes it as "basically a
20,000-year-old sand dune."
Roth, a winemaker with Wölffer since the 1990s, is
spear-heading the Long Island Merlot Alliance (LIMA), a group of
wineries determined to raise the profile of the region.
Winemaker Richard Olsen-Harbich of Bedell Cellars said the
Long Island Merlots are "really well balanced, having moderate
levels of alcohol" with a clean, fruit component.
But some Bordelais wine makers think it would be impossible
to confuse the wines from the two countries.
Frédéric Borderie, who owns two small French estates,
Château Les Combes and Château Vieille Dynastie, said his vines
are about 30 to 40 years old. But weather conditions and the
soil make the difference in quality.
Frédéric Faye, winemaker for Chateau Figeac, a premier grand
cru of St. Emilion, has tasted wines from Long Island. He said
they are medium or light-bodied, but cannot be compared to the
wine of the right bank of Bordeaux.
"They are two different styles. The wines of Long Island and
the wines of the right bank," he said in a telephone interview
from France. Even so, Faye says, consumers benefit.
"When they want to drink a Merlot that is more fresh, that
is younger, they may choose Long Island. And when they want
something with a lot of flavors, something that is 20 years old,
they can have a Bordeaux," he said.
(Editing by Patricia Reaney and Dan Grebler)