June 26 Istanbul, Turkey's financial, cultural
and historic centre, has quality local wines and beers and the
city's tipplers consume their fair share of distilled spirits -
particularly vodka, tequila and whiskey - with a cocktail
culture on the ascent.
"The most popular drink in Istanbul is raki," says Cevat
Yildrim, bartender at local restaurant Lucca (www.luccastyle.com/).
This clear, anise-flavoured spirit, widely considered the
national alcoholic drink of Turkey, is made from grapes and
distilled to an alcohol level comparable to vodka (40 percent
alcohol by volume or higher).
Most people consume the spirit straight up as a shot, or
diluted with water, which changes the colour of the spirit to a
milky white, leading to its nickname "Lion's Milk," which is
also a reference to the courage of those who dare to drink raki.
According to Istanbul-based tour guide Burak Sansal,
drinking raki has its own set of rituals.
"Most important is what it is to be partaken with," he
writes. "White cheese is the main and unchangeable meze of
raki."
But cold vegetable and seafood dishes also are favoured
pairings.
The Bosphorus divides Istanbul in two, and most of the best
places to eat and drink come with vast water views. Although
many bars and clubs close their open-air terraces during the
winter months, Istanbul is noted for its lively approach to
nightlife.
In addition to his own establishment, Yildrim also
recommends venues such as Sunset Grill & Bar (www.sunsetgrillbar.com/),
noted for its stunning views of the Bosphorus, strong wine list
and affluent clientele.
Other picks include Turkish-Italian restaurant Paper Moon (www.papermoonmilano.com/)
and Ulus 29 (www.group-29.com/), a bar and club located
on the hilltop of Ulus.
In addition, he recommends the bars of five-star hotels such
as the Four Seasons Istanbul (www.fourseasons.com/istanbul/),
which boasts two properties: Sultanahmet, closer to the tourist
attractions of the Old City, and higher-end Bosphorus, where
nightlife flourishes.
At these upscale bars and restaurants, raki will be
available for the asking, but wine and fruity cocktails fill out
the menu listings. Be sure to raise your glass and roar:
"Serefe!"
Chilli Passion Margarita - Courtesy of Cevat Yildrim, Lucca
2 ounces Patron Silver Tequila
1 ounce orange liqueur
1 ounce passion fruit
1 ounce lime concentrate
3/4 tablespoon chilli pepper juice
In a cocktail shaker, combine all ingredients with ice.
Shake vigorously and strain into a Margarita glass.
(Kara Newman is the author of "The Secret Financial Life of
Food." Any opinions expressed are her own.)
(Editing by Peter Myers)