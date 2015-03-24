By Leslie Gevirtz
| NEW YORK, March 24
as imports of rosés from France, Italy, Spain, Germany, South
Africa vie for shelf space and a share of the U.S. market, which
is good news for consumers.
Last year, exports of the dry, pink wines from France to the
United States increased 29 percent by volume and 38 percent by
value, according to French officials. Sales of rosés from other
countries and within the United States have also gained in
popularity.
"Consumer interest has grown. There are more and more
excellent California rosés from around the state," said Gladys
Horiuchi, a spokeswoman for the Wine Institute, which represents
California wineries and affiliated businesses. "That's good for
consumers, who have more choices."
Olivier Brun, a French winemaker for Chateau de Brigue in
Provence, sampled American rosés during a recent U.S. trip and
noted that American rose wines differ in style and taste.
"This is a man's rosé," Brun said after sampling a glass of
Pedernales Cellars' Texas Dry Rosé, adding that it reminded him
of an older style of rosé he made decades ago.
Because of the wine's light cherry color he was expecting it
to be sweet, but like his French rosé it was very dry.
"This one has lots of red fruits. It is not bad, but it is
not our style," Brun said. He described Provence rosé as dry,
crisp and filled with the aromas of fresh fruit.
But Pedernales winemaker David Kuhlken noted that the High
Plains of Texas and his blend of Mourvedre and Tempranillo
grapes are meant to evoke the terroir of Texas, not Provence.
Together, France and the United States consume nearly half
of the annual 594.4 million gallons (22.5 million hl) of rosé
produced globally.
While Texas' Pedernales uses Tempranillo grapes, Argentina's
Crios de Susana Balbo winery prefers Malbec, and the Forlorn
Hope winery in California's Amador County uses a blend of four
Portuguese grapes - Touriga Nacional, Tinta Roriz, Tinta Cão and
Tinta Amarela - to produce its rosés.
Whatever the types of grapes, Americans have a wider choice
at different price points. In the New York metropolitan area
there are about 1,600 rosés available, from countries ranging
from South Africa to Australia, according to the trade database
Sevenfifty.com
But the Wine Institute said White Zinfandel, a crisp,
slightly sweet wine, still accounts for most of the blush wine
consumed in the United States.
(Editing by Patricia Reaney and Gunna Dickson)