NEW YORK Dec 27 Krug Champagne, which sold at
auction for nearly $5,000 a bottle earlier this month, may be a
bit too pricey for many holiday budgets, but wine experts say
there are more affordable alternatives on offer.
Sparkling wines, from France, Spain, Germany and the United
States, are a good substitute for Champagne and won't break the
budget.
"Prosecco is definitely an alternative, but it must be the
real thing," said Ed McCarthy, author of "Champagne for
Dummies."
McCarthy suggested buying Prosecco made in the original
Italian region of Valdobbiadene-Conegliano, about a 90-minute
drive northwest of Venice, where the grape is grown. A bottle
from the area sells for $10-$20.
Most non-vintage Champagnes cost about $40 a bottle or more
in shops in New York and London. The prestige "tete de cuvee"
Champagnes, range from $120 to $300 or more a bottle, depending
on the producer and vintage.
Krug's top of the line Clos du Mesnil Champagne, made from
the Chardonnay grapes of a single vineyard, is priced at $850 to
$900 a bottle, even at the Chateau's cellar door, according to
McCarthy. Sotheby's sold a case of 12 bottles of the 1990
vintage for $58,188 on Dec. 1.
For wines from France's Loire region, he suggested bottles
from Gratien & Meyer, who have been producing sparkling wines
for more than a century. Their Brut Saumur Anjou averages about
$17 a bottle.
He also praised Bouvet-Ladubay, another Loire producer,
whose wines average about $13 a bottle.
Spanish Cavas are another alternative to sparkling wine.
"They are also in the same price range as Prosecco and maybe
even $2 or $3 less," McCarthy said, adding that Codorniu or Juve
y Camps would be good choices.
California sparkling wines, made by some of France's top
Champagne houses, can also be a good substitute for Champagne.
"My favorite is Roederer Estate," said McCarthy. "It's
totally reliable." It sells for $18-$22 a bottle in the United
States and at about $30 in the Britain and Germany.
British wine critic and author Stuart Pigott casts his vote
for Sekt, the German sparkling wine. His favorite is Van Volxem
1900 Riesling Brut Sekt, made in Mosel.
"It is a rich and complex sparkling wine that is less creamy
and less acidic than Champagne," he said about the wine that is
available in Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland for about
$34 a bottle.
But a man who buys millions of dollars of sparkling wine
each year thinks most people really would prefer something
sweeter to drink.
Guido Battipaglia, the sparkling wine buyer for New York's
Gotham Wines & Liquors, said that instead of Champagnes most
people would prefer Cantine Riondo Pink Prosecco, which costs
less than $10 a bottle in the United States and Germany.
"There's a lot of fruit in it," said Battipaglia, who also
likes the French rose from Marquis de la Tour, which can be
found for less than $10.
If Champagne is a must, McCarthy recommended Nicolas
Feuillatte, which costs about $25 a bottle. For slightly more
money, $40 a bottle, Charles Heidsieck would be his choice.
"The price is not high for the quality," he said.
