By Kara Newman
NEW YORK, July 24 Prague, with its inspiring
architecture, picturesque squares and interesting museums, is a
top tourist destination and a city where the party doesn't stop.
Residents the Czech Republic consume more alcohol than any
other country in Europe, an average of 16.6 litres per person
per year, according to the World Health Organization.
Although most of that is beer, the country also has a
tradition of drinking stiff liqueurs, which are usually consumed
straight up.
Among these is the herbal Becherovka, which is often mixed
with tonic water and lemon to create a refreshing drink called
the Beton. U.S. tipplers may be familiar with the tall
green-glass bottle because Pernod Ricard USA added the spirit to
its portfolio last year and re-launched the product.
Fruit brandies, particularly the high-proof aged plum brandy
known as Slivovitz (sometimes spelled as Slivovice), is popular
for toasting around the holidays and other special occasions.
Wherever visitors are headed in Prague, they can expect warm
hospitality and the possibility of raising a glass with new
friends.
"People are very friendly," said Czech native Vita Chase,
manager of Hospoda, a Czech-owned beer hall and restaurant in
New York. "Be ready. They may invite you for drinks. If you want
to party, if you want to drink, they know how."
Chase advises travellers to look for the Vltava River, which
divides Prague into two sections: Old Town (Stare Mesto), the
main tourist area, and the Lesser Quarter (Mala Strana). On both
sides of the river, "every little street has a special bar or
pub," she said.
Beverages are not restricted to Czech products; alongside
lots of beer, expect to find cocktails made with vodka or rum.
Her recommendations for business travellers include Café
Savoy (bit.ly/bY2iOF) and the newly Michelin starred La
Degustation (www.ladegustation.cz/en/), both sister
restaurants to Hospoda.
Also of note is Kampa Park (bit.ly/9iXbS7) with its
expansive river view, and sister restaurant, the Cowboys
steakhouse (bit.ly/pMhqYx).
For late-night revellers, Chase's pick is Cuban cocktail bar
La Bodeguita del Medio (www.labodeguitadelmedio.cz/) in
the centre of the Old Town, where dancing until the wee hours
and mojitos are on tap.
Here's an intriguing way to enjoy two of Prague's
traditional spirits in a non-traditional cocktail.
RECIPE: Prague on Manhattan, courtesy of Mickey Alexander,
Hospoda
Although this drink looks deceptively like a classic
whiskey-based Manhattan, one sip tells differently. The plummy
notes of Slivovitz hit the palate first, finishing with the
herbal notes of Becherovka.
1 1/2 ounces Becherovka
1 1/2 ounces Slivovitz 5-year-old
1 dash Angostura bitters
Splash of cherry juice
Maraschino cherry, for garnish
In a cocktail shaker, combine all liquid ingredients with
ice. Shake well, and strain into a martini glass. Garnish with
cherry.
(Kara Newman is the author of "The Secret Financial Life of
Food", available amzn.to/MAijHQ. Any opinions expressed
are her own.)
(Editing by Peter Myers and Stephen Addison)
