NEW YORK Nov 26 As Americans search for that
perfect wine to complement the traditional Thanksgiving feast,
experts smile, give a slight shake of their heads and say, just
drink what you like.
With so many different competing flavors at the Thanksgiving
table, including the turkey, wines can be matched to the
cranberry dressing, or even the marshmallows on the sweet
potatoes, according to Doug Frost, a wine consultant for United
Airlines.
"What I do is put out several different wines on the table,"
said Frost, who holds the expert titles of Master Sommelier and
Master of Wine. "I'm a big fan of dry rosé and they are from all
over these days: Italy, Spain, the U.S., of course."
Jennifer Simonetti-Bryan, who also has a Master of Wine
title, said that for the last decade everyone has talked about
Pinot Noir with turkey.
"It's like the perfect cranberry and turkey pairing, but in
a glass," she said.
Simonetti-Bryan, whose latest wine course "The Everyday
Guide to Wine" is on DVD, said the problem with Pinot Noir is
that it is difficult to find a good quality one for under $20.
"Pinot Noir, as a grape, is kind of like the high-priced,
fashion supermodel who doesn't get out of bed for less than
$100,000. It's amazing, but you're going to have to pay for it,"
she explained.
Instead, she suggested an Austrian red, Blaufrankisch, that
is similar to Pinot Noir and sells for less than $20 a bottle.
Blaufrankisch has a little darker character than a Pinot Noir,
"but it has a softness and a nice pepperiness that complements
not only Thanksgiving Turkey, but also sage stuffing."
Two of her favorites are Weingut J. Heinrich Blaufrankisch
and Nittnaus Blaufrankisch, which each cost about $16 a bottle.
Master of Wine Lisa Granik, who will be spending
Thanksgiving in Australia where she expects to be eating
kangaroo and drinking Australian Barossa Shiraz, is usually
partial to California Zinfandels to pair with the traditional
turkey meal, especially those from Turley Wine Cellars.
The prices for Turley's Old Vines, Mead Ranch or Pesenti
Zinfandels range from about $26 to more than $50 a bottle.
In addition to the dry rosé, Frost said he loves German
Rieslings, especially a Spatlese, with turkey. Joh. Jos. Prum's
Riesling Spatlese sells for about $30 a bottle. For a red wine,
he prefers Beaujolais Crus or any red Rhone wines, which range
from $8 to $20 a bottle, depending on the producer.
For the dessert course, Frost suggests a late-harvest Vidal
Blanc, which sells for up to $12, or a more expensive ice wine
at $40 for a half bottle, as good pairings with pumpkin pie.
"They both have an insipient tartness to them. They come off
real sweet at first and then get tart near the end. Pumpkin pie
needs a powerful wine, not a super-sweet one," he said.
