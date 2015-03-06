(Adds comment from plaintiff's lawyer)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, March 5 Oprah Winfrey has prevailed in
a trademark lawsuit challenging her use of the phrase "Own Your
Power" in her namesake magazine, on TV, on websites and in
social media accounts.
U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty in Manhattan ruled on
Thursday that Winfrey, her company Harpo Productions Inc and her
publisher Hearst Corp demonstrated that the phrase "lacks the
requisite distinctiveness" to deserve trademark protection.
Crotty also said Simone Kelly-Brown, a motivational speaker
and business coach who said she trademarked the phrase in 2008,
and her company Own Your Power Communications Inc did not show
that Winfrey's use of the phrase would likely confuse consumers.
"Though they may aspire to do so, plaintiffs present no
evidence indicating a likelihood of creating a global media
presence capable of attracting an audience of millions," Crotty
wrote.
Patricia Lawrence-Kolaras, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, said
her clients plan to appeal Judge Crotty's decision.
Jonathan Donnellan, Hearst's deputy general counsel, said
the defendants are pleased with the decision.
Crotty previously dismissed the lawsuit in March 2012, only
to have a federal appeals court revive it 14 months later
because the defendants did not show that their use of "Own Your
Power" constituted fair use.
In Thursday's decision, Crotty said the defendants made that
showing by having used the phrase in good faith, in conjunction
with other words and images associated with Winfrey, and to
convey an "overall message of self-empowerment."
Winfrey, 61, is one of the most popular talk-show hosts in
history. She runs the cable network OWN, which she created in a
joint venture with Discovery Communications Inc.
Forbes magazine on Thursday estimated Winfrey's net worth at
$3 billion.
The case is Kelly-Brown et al v. Winfrey et al, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-07875.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by David
Gregorio and Andre Grenon)