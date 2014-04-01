SINGAPORE, April 1 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp
Ltd, Singapore's second-biggest lender, made a formal
offer to buy Hong Kong's Wing Hang Bank Ltd for a
slightly lower than expected HK$38.428 billion ($4.95 billion).
It is offering HK$125 a share to buy all shares of Wing
Hang, according to a joint announcement, after having reached a
deal with the bank's biggest shareholder to purchase a nearly 45
percent stake.
The offer price is below earlier expectations, with sources
previously estimating the deal could be worth $5.3 billion.
The offer price translates to a book value of 1.77 times for
Wing Hang Bank based on its book as of Dec. 31.
The deal will give OCBC a much sought-after gateway to China
and help bridge the gap with bigger Singapore rival DBS Group
Holdings, which operates Hong Kong's fifth-biggest
bank.
OCBC will purchase the stake from members of Wing Hang's
founding Fung family, their affiliates and related family
trusts, and BNY International Financing Corp.
Share trading in OCBC and Wing Hang was suspended on Friday
ahead of the announcement.
($1 = 7.7571 Hong Kong Dollars)
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Richard Pullin)