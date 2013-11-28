HONG KONG Nov 28 China's Anbang Insurance Group is considering a bid for Hong Kong-based family Wing Hang Bank Ltd, joining a list of other potential suitors, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

Beijing-based Anbang has held talks to buy the 45 percent stake held by members of Chairman Patrick Fung's family, its affiliate and Bank of New York Mellon Corp, the report added, citing four people familiar with the matter.

Wing Hang said in September its controlling shareholders received preliminary offers from independent third parties that it did not identify..

Singapore's Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp and Agricultural Bank of China Ltd are among other suitors are also eyeing bids for Wing Hang, Reuters previously reported.

Anbang, which offers insurance and asset management, counts state-owned Shanghai Automotive Industry Corp and China Petrochemical Corp as it shareholders. It has 510 billion yuan ($84 billion) of assets, according to its website.

Wing Hang, with a market value of $4.3 billion, is one of four Hong Kong family-run lenders that have become increasingly attractive as gateways between mainland China and the wider world.

Officials at Wing Hang and Anbang could not be reached for immediate comment by Reuters.

($1 = 6.0924 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Denny Thomas)