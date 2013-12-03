Dec 3 Goldman Sachs has been hired by the
biggest shareholder of Wing Hang Bank Ltd to advise on
the sale of the Hong Kong family-run bank which has a market
value of $4.5 billion, people familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
Chairman Patrick Fung's family, a family-linked affiliate
and Bank of New York Mellon Corp, which own a combined 45
percent of the Hong Kong-listed bank, said in September they had
received preliminary offers from independent third parties that
they did not identify. [ID:nL3N0HD03U}
At least four suitors are expected to place bids in
mid-December, added the people, who declined to be identified.
Wing Hang did not respond to an email seeking comment, while
a Goldman Sachs spokesman in Hong Kong declined to comment.