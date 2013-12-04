* Deal would be the second for a Hong Kong bank this year
By Clare Jim and Saeed Azhar
Dec 4 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has been
hired by the biggest shareholder of Wing Hang Bank Ltd
to advise on the sale of the $4.5 billion Hong Kong lender which
promises buyers a route into mainland China.
A sale would be the second this year for a family-owned Hong
Kong lender after Chong Hing Bank Ltd, with suitors
attracted by the prospects of overseas expansion as well as the
city's rapidly growing offshore yuan fixed-income market.
The family of Chairman Patrick Fung as well as a
family-linked affiliate and Bank of New York Mellon Corp
- which own a combined 45 percent of Wing Hang - said in
September they had received preliminary offers from third
parties that they did not identify.
Suitors preparing to bid in mid-December include Singapore's
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd, China's Anbang
Insurance Group and Agricultural Bank of China Ltd,
and Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia, two people familiar
with the matter told Reuters.
Wing Hang expects a price equivalent to about twice its book
value, one of the people said, valuing the sale at just over $5
billion. The bank's stock currently trades at 1.71 times its
book value.
At $5 billion, the transaction would be the second-biggest
for an Asian bank this year, behind the $5.6 billion Japan's
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc paid for the
majority of Thailand's Bank of Ayudhya PCL.
Wing Hang shares were up 3.5 percent on Wednesday afternoon,
with the sign of progress in the sale process offering investors
encouragement. By comparison, Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng
index was down 0.6 percent.
BENCHMARK DEAL
In October, a trading arm of China's Guangzhou city
government agreed to buy three quarters of Chong Hing Bank for
about $1.5 billion, or a price-to-book ratio of 2.08 which
analysts regard as a benchmark for future deals.
Shares of Hong Kong's family-run banks have recovered from a
selloff after the financial crisis, encouraging owners to
consider selling. The index tracking the performance of Hong
Kong financial institutions has more than doubled after
hitting a multi-year low in March 2008.
The small and mid-sized lenders operate in a challenging
market dominated by HSBC Holdings PLC, Standard
Chartered PLC and Chinese banks. Competition has pushed
their return on equity to 9 percent from about 20 percent in
2001, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
But financial institutions looking for a gateway into
China's banking market may have to act quickly because there are
only three family-run banks left - including the biggest, Bank
of East Asia Ltd, and smallest, Dah Sing Financial
Holdings Ltd - compared with at least six a decade
ago.
Buying Wing Hang would give the successful bidder access to
the bank's 70-plus branches and offices in Hong Kong, Macau and
mainland China, as well as a spring board from which to launch
an offshore yuan business.
A Wing Hang spokeswoman declined to comment on the hiring of
Goldman, pointing to a statement the bank issued in October
saying shareholders were in talks with independent third parties
and that no agreements had been reached.
A Goldman spokesman in Hong Kong declined to comment. Bank
of Nova Scotia and OCBC declined to comment, while Anbang and
AgBank were not immediately available to comment.