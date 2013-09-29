HONG KONG, Sept 28 Singapore's United Overseas
Bank Ltd and Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd
are considering a bid for Hong Kong's Wing Hang Bank
Ltd, according to people familiar with the matter.
Wing Hang, with a market capitalisation of $4.7
billion, announced earlier this month that its controlling
shareholders had received preliminary offers from independent
third parties to purchase their shares in the bank. It did not
name the bidders.
People familiar with the matter told Reuters on Saturday
that ANZ and UOB were among the companies considering a bid for
the Hong Kong bank. The Wall Street Journal also cited people
familiar with the matter as saying UOB and ANZ had shown
interest.
Wing Hang Bank is the second family-run Hong Kong lender to
get a takeover offer since August. Chong Hing Bank Ltd
said that it had received offers from multiple parties, without
naming the suitors.
A UOB spokesman on Saturday said the bank does not comment
on market speculation. An ANZ spokesman said: "From time to time
we look at opportunities as part of our super regional strategy
however we don't comment on market speculation."
Wing Hang Bank could not be reached for comment.
China's economic clout and the growth of the offshore yuan
fixed income market has made Hong Kong's mid-sized banks
increasingly attractive to foreign lenders seeking a gateway to
the mainland market and seeking growth outside home markets.
New capital rules and competition from bigger rivals like
HSBC Plc and Standard Chartered Bank Plc have
also given controlling shareholders of Hong Kong banks more
incentive not to hold out for more lofty premiums that other
city lenders commanded before the global financial crisis.
Hong Kong's Fung family, along with BNY International
Financing Corp, control about 45 percent of the Wing Hang Bank,
whose stock has soared since takeover talk started.
The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month that ANZ
dropped its over $900 million bid for the main Australian
businesses of British lender Lloyds Banking Group.
ANZ was among four parties shortlisted to buy Lloyds's asset
finance and commercial lending units but withdrew on concerns
about its ability to integrate the units with its Esanda
financing arm, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with
the matter.
ANZ, Australia's third largest bank by value, has been
seeking to expand its business across Asia for several years, a
vision held by current CEO Mike Smith, a former top executive at
HSBC.
Banks across Asia, from Japan to Singapore, are also
aggressively expanding beyond their borders, looking for higher
growth markets.