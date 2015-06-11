June 11 Chicken wing restaurant chain Wingstop
Inc said its initial public offering was priced at $19
per share, above the expected price range, valuing the company
at about $543 million.
The IPO raised about $110.2 million at that price.
The expected price range was raised to $16-$18 per share
earlier this week from $12-$14.
The Dallas-based company, owned by private equity firm Roark
Capital Group, sold 2.15 million of the 5.8 million shares in
the offering.
Roark's stake will drop to 66.9 percent from 84.5 percent
after the offering.
Wingstop operates 745 restaurants across 37 U.S. states and
five other countries as of March 28, according to the company's
IPO filing.
The company plans to use the money to pay down debt and for
a $3.3 million fee to end its management agreement with Roark
Capital Management LLC, affiliated with Roark Capital Partners.
Wingstop's shares are expected to start trading on Friday on
the Nasdaq under the symbol "WING".
Morgan Stanley, Jefferies and Baird are the lead
underwriters for the offering.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu and Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)