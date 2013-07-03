New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
Two longtime venture capital investors have started a new firm, Wing Venture Partners, with a $111 million fund aimed at start-ups specializing in cloud computing, data and mobile technologies.
Founded by Gaurav Garg and Peter Wagner, Wing plans investments in the range of $8 million to $10 million over the life of a company in its portfolio, the firm said on Wednesday.
Wing has already invested in networking company Cumulus Networks and security platform FireEye.
Garg was a partner at Sequoia Capital for 10 years and worked with wi-fi provider Ruckus Wireless and Jawbone, which makes wireless mobile devices. Prior to Sequoia, he founded Internet infrastructure company Redback Networks that was later sold to Ericsson (ERICb.ST)(ERIC.O).
Wagner was a managing partner at Accel Partners working with Fusion-io Inc FIO.N, which helps companies deliver data faster, and Redback Networks where he met Garg.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
TOKYO Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Google have joined bidding for Toshiba's NAND flash memory unit, vying with others for the Japanese firm's prized semiconductor operation, the Yomiuri Shimbun daily reported on Saturday.
WASHINGTON Comcast Corp , Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc said Friday they would not sell customers’ individual internet browsing information, days after the U.S. Congress approved legislation reversing Obama administration era internet privacy rules.