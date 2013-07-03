BRIEF-China Galaxy Securities to pay annual cash div as 1.55 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1.55 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
July 3 Two longtime venture capital investors have started a new firm, Wing Venture Partners, with a $111 million fund aimed at start-ups specializing in cloud computing, data and mobile technologies.
Founded by Gaurav Garg and Peter Wagner, Wing plans investments in the range of $8 million to $10 million over the life of a company in its portfolio, the firm said on Wednesday.
Wing has already invested in networking company Cumulus Networks and security platform FireEye.
Garg was a partner at Sequoia Capital for 10 years and worked with wi-fi provider Ruckus Wireless and Jawbone, which makes wireless mobile devices. Prior to Sequoia, he founded Internet infrastructure company Redback Networks that was later sold to Ericsson .
Wagner was a managing partner at Accel Partners working with Fusion-io Inc, which helps companies deliver data faster, and Redback Networks where he met Garg.
FRANKFURT, April 2 Finance ministers of the German states of Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein said on Sunday they were pleased with the first bidding round in the privatisation of shipping finance provider HSH Nordbank , of which they jointly own 85 percent.
CAIRO, April 2 Egypt's central bank expects foreign reserves to jump to over $28.5 billion for the month of March, the highest since March 2011, a bank deputy governor told the country's state news agency MENA on Sunday.