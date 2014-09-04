SEOUL, Sept 5 South Korea's Hyundai Green Food
Co Ltd said on Friday it has pulled out of
negotiations to acquire kimchi refrigerator maker WiniaMando
Inc.
Hyundai Green Food said in a regulatory filing it had made
the decision to pull out of the talks after failing to reach a
final agreement.
Hyundai said in August that it agreed to acquire WiniaMando
for around 150 billion won ($147.25 million) from global private
equity firm CVC Capital Partners. Hyundai's regulatory filing
did not elaborate on why the deal was not completed.
(1 US dollar = 1,018.7000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)