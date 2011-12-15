* Q1 EPS $0.04 vs est $0.06
Dec 15 Winnebago Industries posted
quarterly results below Wall Street expectations, as ebbing
consumer confidence hurt sales at United State's largest motor
home maker.
Sales of Winnebago's motor homes, which can sell for as much
as $300,000, are heavily dependent on discretionary spending by
consumers. A fragile economy and slow jobs growth have dampened
consumer confidence in recent months.
The company's first-quarter profit of 4 cents a share fell
below earnings of 6 cents estimated by analysts polled by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 7 percent to $131.8 million.
Shares of the Forest City, Iowa-based company closed at
$6.81 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
They have lost more than a third of their value since
October 13, when the company warned sales would be hurt in the
coming quarters.