* Q2 loss/shr $0.03 vs est EPS $0.02
* Sales $131.6 mln vs est $120.1 mln
* Reports backlog improvement for the quarter
* Shares up as much as 20 pct
March 15 Winnebago Industries Inc
reported a surprise second-quarter loss, but the largest U.S.
motor homes maker said backlog for the quarter improved on
rising consumer confidence, sending its shares up 20 percent.
On Wednesday, U.S. government data showed the number of
Americans claiming new jobless benefits fell back to a four-year
low last week and manufacturing in the Northeast held up in
March, providing more signs the economy was firmly on a
self-sustaining growth path.
Winnebago, which sells its motor homes under the Winnebago,
Itasca and ERA brand, said it shipped 1,001 motor homes in the
quarter, up 10 percent from last year. Backlog at the end of the
quarter rose 4 percent to 1,004 motor homes.
Second-quarter sales rose 23 percent to $131.6 million, well
ahead of the $120.1 million analysts had expected.
The company said it was "cautiously optimistic" about growth
in the general economy, given the improvement in consumer
confidence, employment and housing starts.
"Our motor home order position of current model-year product
is nearly sold out at this time and we are excited about the new
2013 product launch starting in our third quarter," the company
said.
CONSUMER CONFIDENCE ON A HIGH
The company, which is known for its large, luxurious touring
buses that provide home-like comfort on the road, has been
negatively affected by lower consumer confidence in the last few
years.
Sales of big-ticket items such as recreational vehicles
depend largely on discretionary spending.
U.S. consumer confidence scaled a one-year high in February
as optimism about the labor market offset concerns over rising
gasoline prices, an independent survey showed.
Earlier in the day, Winnebago posted a surprise
second-quarter loss of 3 cents a share compared with analysts'
profit estimate of 2 cents a share, hurt by higher discounts and
aggressive pricing in a weak market.
Shares of the Forest City, Iowa-based company rose to a high
of $10.66 in the early morning trade, its highest in the last
nine months. They pared some gains and were up 17 percent at
$10.40 in mid-day trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
The S&P 1500 Automobile Manufacturers Sub-Industry Index
was trading up 1 percent.