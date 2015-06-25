(Adds details, background shares)

June 25 Winnebago Industries Inc, the largest U.S. motorhome maker, reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue as it shipped more vehicles.

Winnebago, which also sells towables, said on Thursday that motorhome shipments grew 11.4 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier as Americans spend more on big-ticket items in an improving economy. (bit.ly/1dhY6Fr)

About 380,000 recreational vehicles are expected to be shipped in the United States this year, the highest since 2007 and a 6.5 percent increase from 2014, according to data from the Recreation Vehicle Industry Association. (bit.ly/1IfzXvZ)

Winnebago, which sells its motorhomes under the Winnebago, Itasca and Era brands, also reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, despite having to deal with lower average selling prices and costs related to strategic initiatives.

The company's net income rose to $11.5 million, or 43 cents per share, in the quarter ending May 30, from $11.4 million, or 42 cents, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 7.6 percent to $266.5 million.

Analysts expected Winnebago to post a profit of 41 cents per share on revenue of $261.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's shares rose about 3 percent in light premarket trading on Thursday. Up to Wednesday's close, the stock had fallen nearly 5 percent this year.

