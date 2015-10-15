* Q4 profit falls 9 pct
* Top-end motorhome sales fall 34 pct
* Operating expenses rise 7 pct
* Shares fall as much as 9 pct
(Adds details, CFO and analyst comment, updates share price)
By Arunima Banerjee and Ankit Ajmera
Oct 15 Winnebago Industries Inc reported
a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as thrifty customers
opted to buy cheaper models from the biggest motorhome maker in
the United States.
The company's shares fell as much as 9 percent on Thursday.
Winnebago, which has been making motorhomes for more than
half a century, is closely watched for the clues it provides to
spending on big-ticket discretionary items. The company's profit
fell 9 percent in the fourth quarter. (bit.ly/1Lm3PVx)
Sales of its top-of-the-range Class A motorhomes fell 34
percent, the steepest decline in four quarters, while sales of
its cheaper Class B and Class C vehicles rose 13 percent and 45
percent respectively.
A labor shortage at the company's main plant in Forest City,
Iowa has compounded the problem. Winnebago made a conscious
effort to produce more Class B and C motorhomes in 2015, partly
because production of Class A diesel vehicles is more
labor-intensive and requires more factory space.
Chief Financial Officer Sarah Nielsen said she expected this
trend - fewer Class A motorhomes sold, but strong demand for the
cheaper models - to continue next year.
This would translate to "flat to modest" growth in overall
2016 deliveries, she said on a conference call with analysts.
Winnebago's most expensive model - the Class A diesel-pusher
Grand Tour motorhome, which comes with an electric fireplace -
can cost up to $430,000. The Class B Era retails at about
$120,000 and the Class C Winnebago View slightly less.
Reflecting concerns about slowing global economic growth,
U.S. consumer sentiment slipped more than expected in August,
according to a University of Michigan survey.
"For a long time I've thought that the sales environment
that Winnebago enjoyed in the early 2000s was not likely to
repeat," Morningstar analyst David Whiston said.
"The industry may shift to smaller motor homes over time as
Class A are so expensive."
Winnebago, which also sells trailers, said its
fourth-quarter operating expenses jumped about 7 percent, citing
costs associated with strategic initiatives announced at the
beginning of the year and the retirement of its CEO in August.
These initiatives include the hiring of a consultant to
review the company's sourcing of materials, as well as the
implementation of ERP - enterprise resource planning - software
to replace outdated systems.
Winnebago's shares were down 4.7 percent at $19.18 in late
morning trading. To Wednesday's close, they had fallen 7.5
percent this year.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru;
Editing by Robin Paxton and Anil D'Silva)