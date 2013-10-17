CHICAGO Oct 17 Winnebago Industries Inc
, the No. 1 U.S. motor-home manufacturer, reported a
stronger-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday.
Winnebago reported a fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $10.6
million, or 38 cents a share, compared with $40.9 million, or
$1.41 a share last year.
Sales rose 32 percent to $214.2 million.
Analysts, on average, expected the Forest City, Iowa-based
Winnebago to report a profit of 28 cents a share on sales of
$208 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The year-ago results reflected a one-time, non-cash tax
item. Stripping out the effect of the item, Winnebago's EPS more
than doubled this year to 38 cents a share from an adjusted 14
cents a share last year.