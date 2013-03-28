(Corrects headline and paragraph 3 to say backlog nearly tripled, not nearly doubled)

March 28 Winnebago Industries Inc, the largest U.S. motor home maker, reported a second-quarter profit after a year-earlier loss as revenue rose by more than a third.

The company reported a profit of $6.3 million, or 22 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 2, compared with a loss of $9.1 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

Winnebago said its motorhome backlog nearly tripled to 2,752 units. (Reporting by Tej Sapru in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)