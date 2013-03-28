China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
(Corrects headline and paragraph 3 to say backlog nearly tripled, not nearly doubled)
March 28 Winnebago Industries Inc, the largest U.S. motor home maker, reported a second-quarter profit after a year-earlier loss as revenue rose by more than a third.
The company reported a profit of $6.3 million, or 22 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 2, compared with a loss of $9.1 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.
Winnebago said its motorhome backlog nearly tripled to 2,752 units. (Reporting by Tej Sapru in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)