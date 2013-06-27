June 27 Winnebago Industries Inc, the largest maker of motor homes in the United States, reported a 94 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by higher dealer and retail demand.

Net income rose to $7.7 million, or 27 cents per share, in the third quarter from $3.9 million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier. ()

Revenue rose 40 percent to $218.2 million.