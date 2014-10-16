* Fourth-quarter average selling price falls 8.4 pct
By Ankit Ajmera
Oct 16 Winnebago Industries Inc reported
a drop in its average selling price as the company sold more
lower-priced motorhomes in the fourth quarter, sending its
shares down as much as 7 percent to a 16-month low.
The company, small but closely watched because of the view
it provides on spending on big-ticket discretionary items, said
its average selling price fell 8.4 percent in the quarter.
"(Demand for top-end motorhomes) is softer across the board
for us than it was a year or two ago," Chief Executive Randy
Potts said on a call.
Winnebago's recreational vehicles range in price from about
$65,000 to about $426,000.
With U.S. household income hardly growing, investors are
concerned that average selling prices for motorhomes may fall
further in the next few quarters, Griffin Securities Inc analyst
Morris Ajzenman told Reuters.
U.S. personal income rose 0.3 percent in August, according
to data released by the Commerce Department last month. (reut.rs/1sKmtlQ)
As of Aug. 30, Winnebago had an order backlog of 302 for its
most expensive motorhomes, down about 50 percent from a year
earlier. These include orders to be shipped within the next six
months. The company does not disclose its quarterly orders.
Orders were strong for cheaper motorhomes, which are
targeted at families with younger children, Chief Financial
Officer Sarah Nielsen said on the call on Thursday.
Backlog for such motorhomes, which sell for an average of
$71,000, rose about 8 percent. (bit.ly/1F2I6B9)
Winnebago is ramping up investment in lower-priced
motorhomes and expects to take a hit on gross margins next year,
Nielsen said.
The company's net income rose to $12.9 million, or 48 cents
per share, in the fourth quarter ended Aug. 30 from $10.6
million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose nearly 15 percent to $245.9 million.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 46 cents per
share and revenue of $243.5 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Rival Thor Industries Inc, which makes RVs under the
Thor, Airstream, Heartland and Dutchmen brands, reported a 21
percent rise in quarterly profit last month.
Forest City, Iowa-based Winnebago's shares were down 2.1
percent at $21.46 in late afternoon trading on the New York
Stock Exchange.
Up to Wednesday's close, the stock had fallen about 20
percent this year, while the S&P 600 Consumer Discretionary
index had fallen 11 percent.
