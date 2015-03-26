March 26 Winnebago Industries Inc, the largest U.S. motorhome maker, reported a 15.6 percent fall in net profit as expenses rose.

The company's net income fell to $8.1 million, or 30 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Feb.28, from $9.6 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/1EH9cuq)

Operating expenses rose 40 percent to $12.3 million, partly due to higher legal and equipment maintenance costs, the company said.

Revenue rose 2.5 percent to $234.5 million. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)