March 26 Winnebago Industries Inc, the largest U.S. motorhome maker, reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as expenses rose, partly due to new strategic initiatives and an increase in legal and equipment maintenance costs.

Operating expenses rose 40 percent to $12.3 million in the second quarter ended Feb. 28 compared with a year earlier, the company said on Thursday.

Winnebago sells motorhomes under the Winnebago, Itasca and Era brands. The company has been struggling to recruit and retain employees at its main motorhome plant in Forest City.

"During the second quarter, we grew revenues and improved gross profit margin despite continuing to work through the labor-related constraints and challenges we saw last quarter," Chief Executive Randy Potts said in a statement. (bit.ly/1EH9cuq)

Peer Thor Industries Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit earlier this month as an improvement in the weather pushed up sales.

Winnebago's quarterly net income fell to $8.1 million, or 30 cents per share from $9.6 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected the company to report a profit of 38 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 2.5 percent to $234.5 million, but missed the average analyst estimate of $253.3 million.

The company's stock was down 5.4 percent at $22.50 in light premarket trading on Thursday. Up to Wednesday's close, the stock had risen 9 percent this year. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)