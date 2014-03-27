UPDATE 3-U.S. VP Pence to seek market access, investment, in Japan talks
* U.S. seeking to attract infrastructure investment from Japan
March 27 Winnebago Industries Inc, the largest U.S. motor home maker, reported a 53 percent jump in quarterly profit as it sold more motorhomes to dealers.
The company's net income rose to $9.6 million, or 35 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 1 from $6.3 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier. (r.reuters.com/byd97v)
Winnebago said its order backlog rose 5.4 percent to 2,900 motorhomes in the quarter. (Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
SEOUL, April 18 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will meet with Japan's Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso on Tuesday, kicking off talks in Tokyo that the White House hopes will open doors in Japan for U.S.-made products and attract Japanese investment for infrastructure projects in the United States.