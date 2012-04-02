* Offer at $4.30 per share

* Winner Medical shares up 20 pct

April 2 Winner Medical Group Inc, a China-based exporter and retailer of medical dressings, said it received a takeover offer from its CEO to take the company private, valuing it at about $105 million or $4.30 per share.

The offer is at a 27 percent premium to Winner Medical's Friday close of $3.40. The company's shares were trading up a fifth at $4.05 on Monday morning on the Nasdaq.

CEO Jianquan Li and his wife currently own about 73.95 percent of the company's common stock.

The company's board has formed a special panel to consider the proposal and any alternatives, Winner Medical said.

As of Feb. 9, the company had 24.4 million shares outstanding.