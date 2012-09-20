* Tad Rivelle's TCW fund up over 10 pct, beating Bond Kings
* Money managers see little value in mortgages Fed is buying
* Non-agency mortgage debt yields between 5 and 6.5 pct
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Sept 20 The Federal Reserve's move to
stimulate the economy by buying mortgage securities is proving
to be manna from heaven for three of the biggest players in the
bond fund business: Pacific Investment Management Company,
DoubleLine Capital and TCW.
The three investment firms all manage mutual funds that
loaded up on mortgage-backed securities well before the Fed
announced last Thursday that it would start buying $40 billion
in government-backed mortgage debt each month until there's a
sharp improvement in the job market.
With U.S. Treasury yields at extraordinary low levels, bond
investors like TCW, PIMCO and DoubleLine have migrated toward
mortgage-backed securities as those securities not only provide
higher yields but they perform well when interest rates are
stable.
It is TCW's flagship fund that is outperforming the ones
managed by PIMCO co-founder Bill Gross and DoubleLine founder
Jeffrey Gundlach - the two money managers seen as the reigning
kings of the bond investing world.
The $7.4 billion TCW Total Return Bond Fund, which
has more than 80 percent of its assets invested in
mortgage-backed securities, is up 10.68 percent for the year.
The TCW fund is besting the 8.61 percent year-to-date return
for the $272.5 billion PIMCO Total Return Fund - the
world's biggest bond fund - and the 7.89 percent return posted
by the $32 billion DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund.
In the week since the Fed's announcement of new round of
bond buying, known as quantitative easing, Lipper reports that
the TCW fund has gained 0.59 percent, while PIMCO has gained
0.565 percent and DoubleLine 0.53 percent.
Bond industry experts say the funds that may generate the
best returns are ones with heavy exposure to so-called "private
label" mortgage-backed securities, as opposed to mortgage debt
backed by government-sponsored mortgage agencies Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac.
These private label mortgage securities have no government
guarantee of principal repayment, which distinguishes them from
mortgage securities supported by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The
mortgages that back private label securities do not have the
support of the government and as a result carry default risk,
also called credit risk, a hazard absent in securities backed by
the U.S. government.
Examples of private MBS securities include those issued by
Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs and New Century. Some private label
securities are backed by prime loans while others are backed by
subprime or alt-A loans.
The Fed's move might already have the unintended consequence
of driving investors into private mortgage bonds because the
central bank's action to buy government agency-backed mortgage
debt is seen as driving down yields on bonds issued by Fannie
and Freddie more than it will affect yields on mortgages
securities that aren't backed by the agencies.
And with the housing market showing signs of recovery,
managers say there's less risk for an investor in being more
heavily weighted in mortgage-backed debt that isn't issued by
Fannie or Freddie.
Government-backed mortgage debt has returned about 2.48
percent through July and currently yields between 1.5 percent to
2.25 percent, according to data provided by Angel Oak Capital, a
$900 million investment firm that specializes in bond investing.
Meanwhile, non-government-backed mortgage debt has returned
15.45 percent and currently yields between 5.0 percent and 6.5
percent.
Bryan Whalen, a co-manager of the TCW Total Return fund,
said the lower rates on agency mortgage securities will
eventually "push investor dollars" into the riskier non-agency
mortgage securities.
"Over the long-term we still believe in the value of
non-agency RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and
expect it to be a strong driver of performance," said Whalen,
who co-manages the fund with managing director Mitch Flack and
Tad Rivelle, the firm's fixed income chief investment officer.
The TCW fund has about 34 percent of its assets in
non-government-backed mortgage debt and 47 percent of its assets
in government-backed mortgage securities.
"Without a doubt, agency MBS yielding less than 1.5 percent
should be avoided and instead, investors should focus on private
label distressed MBS," said Tom Sowanick, co-president and chief
investment officer at OmniVest Group LLC in Princeton, New
Jersey.
FED'S SUGAR BOOST
The Fed is hoping that by purchasing agency-backed mortgage
securities, it will push home mortgage rates down even further
and provide an extra jolt to the housing market and the U.S.
economy. Money managers say the impact of the Fed action on the
economy is uncertain but some funds were buying up mortgage debt
in advance of the announcement, which had been speculated on for
months.
"Just with regards to last Thursday and Friday, it was
probably more of an agency MBS story," Whalen said. But he said
over the course of the year, "the large majority" of the fund's
returns has come from its portfolio of non-government-backed
mortgage securities.
The top performing fund since the Fed announcement is the
Morgan Stanley Mortgage Securities Trust fund, which
has risen 0.62 percent and has about 72 percent exposure to
government-backed mortgage securities.
Sheila Huang, the manager of the Morgan Stanley fund, which
has about 23.5 percent of its holdings in non-government-backed
mortgages, said privately issued debt "may end up being the
better performing sector going forward."
Brad Friedlander, the head portfolio manager of the Angel
Oak Multi-Strategy Income Fund, said the yields on
non-government-backed bonds boast are "still glaringly high."
The $275 million fund is up 19.74 percent this year and has
nearly 80 percent of its holdings in privately issued mortgage
debt.
Friedlander said the Fed's stimulus "is just broadly
beneficial to the housing market, and anything that's beneficial
to housing typically will be beneficial to non-agencies."