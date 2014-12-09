Dec 9 Shanghai Kingstar Winning Software Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 1.02 billion yuan ($164.90 million) in private placement of shares

* Says its shares to resume trade on Dec 10

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1vztO2o; bit.ly/1D2Rw0Y

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1855 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)