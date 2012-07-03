July 3 Canada's Winstar Resources Ltd
said it is exploring strategic options, including selling
itself, four months after the oil and gas company failed to find
a partner for its Tunisian assets.
The company also expects lower production for the second
quarter, hurt by a strike at its properties in Southern Tunisia,
one of its key production area.
Winstar expects second-quarter production of 1,100 to 1,300
barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), compared with
production of 1,567 boepd last year.
Winstar, which has a market value of C$79 million, appointed
FirstEnergy as financial adviser to help in the process of
evaluating options, which may include a strategic investment,
cash infusion, joint venture, merger or sale, the company said
in a statement.
Winstar said it is delaying the start of its Tunisian
capital program to July or August 2012.
In February, Winstar ended talks to farm out half of its
stake in the Sabria asset in Tunisia to an unnamed European
company.
Winstar shares, which have lost 43 percent of their value
over the last six months, closed at C$2.24 on Friday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.