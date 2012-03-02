HONG KONG, March 2 Hong Kong-listed Winsway Coking Coal Holdings Ltd said it has completed the purchase of Canadian coal miner Grand Cache Coal Corp in a deal worth nearly $1 billion.

In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse on Friday, Winsway said completion of the deal took place on March 1, as all the conditions precedent to the completion of the deal had been satisfied, and it had obtaied approval from shareholders in a shareholder meeting on Feb. 28.

Winsway had said in February that it received regulatory approval to seek a shareholders' meeting on a proposed purchase of Grand Cache Coal Corp, moving closer to the nearly $1 billion takeover.

Winsway, an importer and distributor of coking coal from Mongolia into China, made the bid of about C$984.7 million ($991 million) for Grand Cache in October with Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp, with two-thirds in cash and one-third from bank loans.

Winsway and Marubeni secured up to $400 million in loans to fund the purchase.

Shares of Winsway were down 6.1 percent so far this year, compared with a 16 percent gain in the Hang Seng Index.