HONG KONG Jan 19 Winsway Coking Coal Holdings Ltd said on Thursday that nothing in a recent research report alleging fraud at the company has been substantiated and that its accountants are reputable and have carried out due diligence.

Chief Financial Officer Jerry Xie made the remarks in response to a research report by Jonestown Research that alleged: "Winsway has material misstatements in its reported numbers that amount to securities fraud".

Xie told a telephone conference that Winsway would arrange tours to show investors the company was not a fraud.

Winsway shares fell as much as 16 percent on Thursday before closing down 8.6 percent at HK$1.91, compared with a 1.3 percent gain on the blue chip Hang Seng Index. (Reporting by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Chris Lewis)