By Anne Marie Roantree

HONG KONG Jan 19 China's Winsway Coking Coal Holdings Ltd dismissed a research report alleging financial fraud at the logistics company that sent its shares plunging on Thursday.

Hong Kong-listed Winsway, which made its market debut in 2010 and has a market value of HK$7.2 billion ($927.70 million), said that nothing in a 10-page report by a company called Jonestown Research alleging fraud at the firm had been substantiated, and that its accountants were reputable and had carried out due diligence.

"There is nothing funny or smelly in our prospectus," Winsway Chief Financial Officer Jerry Xie said.

He made the remarks in response to the Jonestown Research report, which alleged: "Winsway has material misstatements in its reported numbers that amount to securities fraud."

"The information in the Jonestown report was unsubstantiated and wrong," Xie told analysts and reporters during a conference call. "KPMG will be fully behind us. We don't know if there will be a review. We need time to decide how to respond to this officially and if an investigation is warranted."

Jonestown Research said in a disclaimer at the end of its report that it had built a short position on Winsway shares and had every reason to want its stock price to go down.

No contact details for Jonestown were immediately available.

Shares of Winsway -- whose main business is importing and distributing coal from Mongolia into China -- fell as much as 16 percent on Thursday before closing down 8.6 percent at HK$1.91, compared with a 1.3 percent gain on the blue chip Hang Seng Index.

Accounting scandals at U.S.-listed companies based in China have been the subject of regulatory probes and dozens of investor lawsuits in the North America. A number of companies, including Toronto-listed Sino-Forest Corp, have been highlighted in research reports by short-sellers.

Winsway was among 49 junk-rated companies flagged by Moody's in a report last summer to have potential governance issues.

"Jonestown was using Moody's report to say Winsway is a fraud. I don't know how credible that report was," Xie said.

Winsway would arrange tours to show investors the company was not a fraud, he added.

China-focused private equity fund Hopu Investment Management Co in May last year sold nearly half its stake in Winsway for around $82 million.

Winsway was listed in 2010 following a $473 million initial public offering, handled by Bank of America Merrill Lynch , Deutsche Bank AG and Goldman Sachs Group Inc .

The company's 8.5 percent 2016 $500 million bond traded at 84 cents on the dollar on Thursday, unchanged from its previous level. It is yielding about 13.5 percent.