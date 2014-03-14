* Germany halted exploration two years ago due to shale
controversy
* Lack of new experience may undermine Wintershall's
technological edge
* Company eager for complex exploration ventures in Middle
East
By Vera Eckert
FRANKFURT, March 14 Germany's two-year-old
freeze on new exploration for gas means Wintershall
is less able to develop expertise at home and therefore risks
losing its competitive edge abroad, a board member of the energy
company said.
Environmental and political opposition to U.S.-style shale
gas fracking has led German authorities and policymakers to
refuse new licences, even for conventional gas technology, while
debate continues over a federal law on the future framework.
Martin Bachmann, who is in charge of exploration and
production at the Kassel-based German oil and gas champion, a
unit of BASF, said technology transfer is crucial for
its progress in new international ventures.
"If the virtual ban on new domestic activity stays in place,
we fear that we won't remain competitive in developing valuable
expertise on our doorstep that we need to succeed
internationally," he said in an interview with Reuters.
Hanover-based oil and gas association WEG estimates there is
an investment jam of 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) for
unrealised projects in Germany.
Wintershall says that in the state of Lower Saxony with its
complex geology, where the company has been extracting
hard-to-exploit oil and gas for over 80 years, the standstill
has halted 100 million euros of investment.
While Wintershall can hone its exploration skills abroad,
the concentration in Germany of higher education and research
institutions, and access to staff and funding, have made
domestic activity particularly rewarding.
Germany's small and fragmented fields meant special efforts
had to be made to extract gas and such challenges have made
Germany an innovation centre building on past investment.
INCREASING DEMAND
Bachmann said experience gained in Germany was now in
increasing demand for big energy projects around the world.
"These efforts are only becoming relevant now in the bigger
oil and gas regions of the world," he said.
"You can avoid repeating mistakes and make enormous cost
savings in future. This effect is transportable."
For example, Wintershall is working with Austrian peer OMV
and Abu Dhabi state oil firm ADNOC to exploit sour
gas, a high sulphide hydrocarbon that is now mostly exhausted in
Germany, where BASF gained the expertise to treat it so it is
usable.
"They (Abu Dhabi) don't need us for conventional gas but
when it comes to more difficult sour gas, we can use our
experience there," Bachmann said.
The collaboration is meant to build a bridgehead for further
activities in the Middle East, where mass production of sweet
gas, that does not need cleansing, has been the norm so far.
"Now with rising standards of living and more power supply
needed, more gas is used domestically, so there is more demand
for gas in the producer countries themselves," Bachmann said.
The BASF subsidiary, with operating profits (EBITDA) of 3.1
billion euros, is small in comparison with big oil companies but
it is cost-efficient. It has had a successful partnership with
Russia's Gazprom in Siberia, where its technology
helped open doors to exploit complex fields.
It has just agreed on co-operation with BP in North
Africa.
Sources familiar with the matter said this week that
Wintershall is in the final bidding race for RWE's oil
and gas unit DEA, which could help it add weight and size, but
the company has declined to comment.
($1 = 0.7180 Euros)
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Anthony Barker)