BERLIN, March 15 BASF
subsidiary Wintershall said it expects to raise turnover and
profit in 2012 provided this year's crude oil prices are the
same as in 2011 and given that it reopened oil operations in
Libya that caused losses last year.
The oil and gas company said that it achieved turnover of
12.1 billion euros ($15.8 billion) last year, which was 12
percent up from 2011. Net profit was 15 percent up year-on-year
at 1.1 billion euros.
But earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) dropped by 10
percent to 2.1 billion euros because of lower production in
war-torn Libya.
Wintershall is a big revenue contributor parent company
BASF.
($1 = 0.7677 euros)
(Reporting by Vera Eckert)