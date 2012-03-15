* Overcoming Libya output losses
* Gas sales in Europe to rise but earnings from this to fall
* Focus on Norway oil, Middle Eastern gas exploration
* Conservative on shale gas future in Europe
(Adds details, background)
BERLIN, March 15 BASF
subsidiary Wintershall said reopened operations in Libya should
mean higher turnover and profit in 2012 provided crude oil
prices stay stable.
"Based on this assumption (stable oil price) and owing to
the resumption of crude oil production in Libya at the end of
2011, we expect sales and earnings to rise," said Rainer Seele,
chief executive officer of the Kassel-based company.
The oil and gas company said that it achieved turnover of
12.1 billion euros ($15.8 billion) last year, up 12 percent. Net
profit rose 15 percent to 1.1 billion euros.
Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell by 10 percent
to 2.1 billion euros hurt by lower production in war-torn Libya.
Wintershall is a big revenue contributor at parent company
BASF.
Its oil and gas exploration volume declined by 15
percent year on year to 113 million barrels oil equivalent (BOE)
due to the production losses in Libya.
Within the total, gas output remained stable at 88 million
BOE, it said.
Oil production in Libya, where Wintershall was the
second-largest foreign oil firm before the war, was stabilised
at 60,000 barrels per day (bpd) at the end of 2011, Seele said.
Wintershall aims to recapture pre-war levels of a maximum
100,000 bpd.
FOCUS ON NORWAY OIL, MIDEASTERN GAS
Its Wingas sales joint venture with Russia's Gazprom
with whom it also partners in producing gas in Siberia
and in transporting and storing it in Europe, last year sold 4
percent less at 305 billion kilowatt hours (kWh).
Still, that outperformed the rest of the EU-27 gas market,
where sales decreased by 10 percent overall, it said.
Wingas expected to raise gas sales this year significantly
but due to sustained margin pressures also expected to see lower
earnings from this.
Wintershall said it remains committed to raising gas output
in Siberia and to investing 150 million euros a year for the
search into new Norwegian oil reserves over the coming years.
Middle Eastern countries including Qatar and the United Arab
Emirates remained another focus for the gas side. Wintershall is
also active in Latin America and the Caspian region.
In its domestic market Germany, which produces 14 percent of
its gas requirements at home, Wintershall said it shared the
view of sector peers that there was potential for shale gas
exploration. But it stressed it was more conservative than other
companies on its potential.
Parent firm BASF reported figures for 2011 on Feb
24.
($1 = 0.7677 euros)
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Jason Neely)