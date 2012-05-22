* Discovery up to 126 mln barrels of oil
* Also contains up to 5 bln cubic meters of gas
OSLO May 22 An oil and gas find off Norway by
Wintershall, a unit of German chemicals group BASF,
is likely to be at the upper end of an earlier estimate, the
Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Tuesday.
The find, near the Kristin field in the Norwegian Sea, was
earlier estimated to contain 10-20 million standard cubic metres
of recoverable oil, or 63-126 million barrels, and 2-5 billion
cubic metres of recoverable gas.
"Preliminary calculations confirm earlier resource
estimates, though at the upper end of the discovery estimate,"
the Petroleum Directorate said.
At the upper end of the range, the oil would cover about
three months of Britain's consumption while the gas would be
enough for about three weeks of British consumption.
Norway is Western Europe's biggest gas exporter with about
100 billion cubic metres per year and it is also the world's
eight largest oil exporter.
Partners in the discovery include state holding firm Petoro
with 30 percent and Centrica with 20 percent.
The initial well on the discovery was completed in mid-2010.