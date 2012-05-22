OSLO May 22 Germany's Wintershall,
the oil and gas arm of chemicals group BASF, confirmed an oil
discovery off Norway near the Kristin field in the Norwegian
Sea, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said in a statement on
Tuesday.
"The well encountered a 39-metre thick oil column in the
Garn formation with reservoir and reservoir quality as
expected," it said.
"Preliminary calculations confirm earlier resource
estimates, though at the upper end of the discovery estimate,"
it added.
An earlier estimate for the discovery was for between 10 and
20 million standard cubic metres of recoverable oil and between
2 and 5 billion cubic meters of recoverable gas, it added.
