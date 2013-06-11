OSLO, June 11 BASF subsidiary Wintershall made an uncommercial natural gas discovery in the Mjøsa prospect, Bridge Energy, a partner in the license said on Tuesday.

Wintershall operates the license and holds 25 percent while other shareholders include Maersk (25 percent), state holding firm Petoro (20 percent), Tullow (10 percent), VNG Norge AS (12.5 percent) and Bridge (7.5 percent).