OSLO Jan 15 German energy firm Wintershall slightly reduced the size of its oil discovery in the Skarfjell prospect near the Troll field in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Wednesday.

Wintershall, a unit of chemicals giant BASF said the find, announced last year, is now estimated to hold between 63 million and 145 million barrels of oil, below an earlier estimate for between 63 million and 160 million.

The find also contains between 8 billion and 15 billion cubic metres of gas, the NPD said in a statement.

Wintershall holds 35 percent of the licence while other shareholders include Capricorn Norge (20 percent), Bayerngas (20 percent), Edison International (15 percent) and RWE (10 percent).