KASSEL, Germany, March 12 The BASF
group's gas and oil arm Wintershall is looking at utility RWE's
DEA unit, which is up for sale, Wintershall Chief
Executive Rainer Seele said on Tuesday.
"Wintershall generally studies all attractive acquisition
possibilities that appear in the market, that includes DEA," he
said in response to questions at a news conference.
"As soon as the assessment has been completed, we will
publish our decision," he added.
RWE last week said it was planning to sell DEA in a move to
slash investments and cut its debt pile. The unit swallowed
investments of about 700 million euros ($911 million) in both
2011 and 2012.
Sources said on Tuesday RWE has hired Goldman Sachs to sell
the unit, possibly worth 5 to 8 billion euros.
Seele said that Wintershall's stakes in the European gas
transport pipeline grid, called Gascade, and in eastern German
gas firm VNG were currently not on the block.
A no-cash deal giving long-term partner Gazprom
control of gas trading and storage in Europe in exchange for
further access for Wintershall to Siberian gas fields is
expected to be given the green light by cartel authorities by
end-2013, board member Mario Mehren said.
The plan was announced last November.
($1 = 0.7684 euros)
(Reporting by Vera Eckert)