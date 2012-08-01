OSLO Aug 1 Germany's Wintershall, the oil and gas arm of chemicals group BASF, has drilled a dry well in the North Sea off the coast of Norway, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Wednesday.

The well was drilled in production licence 370, in which operator Wintershall holds 40 percent, while partners Agora Oil has 30 percent, Concedo 20 percent and North Energy 10 percent.

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty)